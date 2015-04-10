Watch how to download trading robots for free
LeadingSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4465
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Leading indicator.
Fig. 1. The LeadingSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12561
Exp_Leading
Trade system using the Leading indicator.Leading_HTF
The Leading indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
MAMASign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the MAMA indicator.OzymandiasSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Ozymandias indicator.