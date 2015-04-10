CodeBaseSections
LeadingSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

leadingsign.mq5 (7.74 KB) view
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Leading indicator.

Fig. 1. The LeadingSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12561

Exp_Leading Exp_Leading

Trade system using the Leading indicator.

Leading_HTF Leading_HTF

The Leading indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

MAMASign MAMASign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the MAMA indicator.

OzymandiasSign OzymandiasSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Ozymandias indicator.