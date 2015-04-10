CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MAMASign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4320
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
mamasign.mq5 (13.27 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the MAMA indicator.

Fig. 1. The MAMASign indicator

Fig. 1. The MAMASign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12562

LeadingSign LeadingSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Leading indicator.

Exp_Leading Exp_Leading

Trade system using the Leading indicator.

OzymandiasSign OzymandiasSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Ozymandias indicator.

MAMA_HTF_Signal MAMA_HTF_Signal

The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the MAMASign indicator.