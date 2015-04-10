CodeBaseSections
OzymandiasSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5368
(16)
Original author:

GoldnMoney

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Ozymandias indicator.

Fig. 1. The OzymandiasSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12563

MAMASign MAMASign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the MAMA indicator.

LeadingSign LeadingSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Leading indicator.

MAMA_HTF_Signal MAMA_HTF_Signal

The MAMA_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the MAMASign indicator.

ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF ForexProfitBoost_2nb_HTF

The ForexProfitBoost_2nb with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.