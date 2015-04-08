CodeBaseSections
RangeExpansionIndex_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3917
(16)
Range Expansion Index (REI) is a relative oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

The indicator requires RangeExpansionIndex.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The RangeExpansionIndex_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12531

