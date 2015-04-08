CodeBaseSections
Negative_Volume_Index_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
6588
(16)
Negative Volume Index (NVI) indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

The indicator requires Negative_Volume_Index.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Negative_Volume_Index_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12530

