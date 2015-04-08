Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trinity-Impulse_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6918
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Trinity-Impulse indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The indicator requires Trinity-Impulse.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Trinity-Impulse_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12533
RangeExpansionIndex_HTF
Range Expansion Index (REI) is a relative oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Negative_Volume_Index_HTF
Negative Volume Index (NVI) with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
TrendlessAG
A trendless indicator (oscillator).WASD_FR
Fractals are generated using 3 previous bars (without redrawing because the current bar is not included in the calculation).