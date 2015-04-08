CodeBaseSections
Trinity-Impulse_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6918
(18)
The Trinity-Impulse indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

The indicator requires Trinity-Impulse.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Trinity-Impulse_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12533

