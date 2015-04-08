CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rj_SlidingRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4696
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Original author:

RJ Rjabkov Alexander

One more analog of Bollinger Bands and Envelopes with a similar working procedure.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 27.03.2012.

Fig. 1. The Rj_SlidingRange indicator

Fig. 1. The Rj_SlidingRange indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12527

Geo_InnerBar Geo_InnerBar

The internal bar indicator showing locations of temporary price consolidation.

ind_aMU ind_aMU

The indicator shows trend and side (flat) price movements.

Negative_Volume_Index_HTF Negative_Volume_Index_HTF

Negative Volume Index (NVI) with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

RangeExpansionIndex_HTF RangeExpansionIndex_HTF

Range Expansion Index (REI) is a relative oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.