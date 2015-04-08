Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rj_SlidingRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Original author:
RJ Rjabkov Alexander
One more analog of Bollinger Bands and Envelopes with a similar working procedure.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 27.03.2012.
Fig. 1. The Rj_SlidingRange indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12527
