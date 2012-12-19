Join our fan page
Exp_GG-RSI-CCI - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 7739
Trading system using the GG-RSI-CCI signal indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the bar changes color from red to green or blue. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or by bar color changing.
Place GG-RSI-CCI.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1253
