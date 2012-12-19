Join our fan page
Exp_AnchoredMomentum - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 3981
Trading system using the AnchoredMomentum indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is breakthrough of high or low level indicator. Exit from the deal is performed either by a pending order, or by changing color of the indicator from pink to green or vice versa.
Place AnchoredMomentum.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1245
