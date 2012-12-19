CodeBaseSections
2XMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8406
(18)
2xma.mq5 (11.63 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The MACD histogram drawn using two signal lines in the price chart of the financial asset.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 18.11.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The 2XMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1249

