AffineTransform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The real author:

Likhovidnov V.N.

The indicator transfers the price data to the new coordinates system shifting price axis. Before throwing the indicator to the chart create a chart object of trend line in the chart. Remember the name of this line in the Windows clipboard and after throwing the AffineTransform indicator to the chart, enter from the Windows clipboard the name of the trend line as input parameter of the indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.12.2009.

Fig.1 The AffineTransform indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1248

