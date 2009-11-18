CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Two MACD with Signals - indicator for MetaTrader 4

asystem2000
Published:
Updated:
Description:

Maybe you are familiar with indicator ytg_DveMashki_ind by Satop.

It's convenient for visual observation of MACD on the price chart.

The signal lines has been added. The standard MACD has one line, here we can use two.

I think that addition will be very useful, especially to EWA fans.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9335

