Exp_UltraFatl - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading system using the UltraFatl oscillator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the bar changes colors from many red or green color variancies. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or by changing color of the bar indicator.
Place UltraFatl.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1256
