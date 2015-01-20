Watch how to download trading robots for free
Candle Size Info - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
This simple indicator shows information about size of candle in pips, include size of the shadow.
It's very useful too Binary Options operations.
Recommendations:
- Binary Options Market.
