Indicators

PerceptronOscill - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5959
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

Zar

The oscillator drawn on the basis of the simplified algorithm of the perceptron. In fact, it is the Momentum indicator with more exotic averaging algorithm. 

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.12.2009.

Fig.1 The Perceptron Oscillator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1231

