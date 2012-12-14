Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PerceptronOscill - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5959
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Zar
The oscillator drawn on the basis of the simplified algorithm of the perceptron. In fact, it is the Momentum indicator with more exotic averaging algorithm.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.12.2009.
Fig.1 The Perceptron Oscillator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1231
One more variation on the channels theme.Schnick [Support Vector Machine Learning Tool Tester - DEMO]
This script attempts to demonstrate the power of using support vector machines in solving classification style problems. This version of the code has been written specifically to be used in conjunction with the demo version of the Support Vector Machine Learning Tool available for free from the MQL5 Market.
Trading system using the ColorLinearRegSlope_V2 indicator.Exp_VortexIndicator
The Expert Advisor with the VortexIndicator indicator