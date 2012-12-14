CodeBaseSections
Exp_LinearRegSlopeV2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
exp_linearregslopev2.mq5 (7.92 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorlinearregslope_v2.mq5 (10.09 KB) view
Trading system using the ColorLinearRegSlope_V2 indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the band's color of the indicator changes. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or by band's color changing.

Place ColorLinearRegSlope_V2.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1232

