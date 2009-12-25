CodeBaseSections
Осцилятор на упрощённом алгоритме перцептрона - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ALN
15223
(3)
Описание:

Две версии индикатора на упрощённом алгоритме перцептрона.

PerceptronOscill_v1.mq4 расчёт по алгоритму:

double a1 = Close[i] - Close[i+n];

return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + an * wn...)

PerceptronOscill_v2.mq4 расчёт по алгоритму Close[i+n] - Close[i+n+1]

Картинка:




PerceptronOscill_v1.1.mq4 исправленая версия: убрано ограничение на максимальное колич.периодов, подправлен расчёт значений







