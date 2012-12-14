CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SafeZoneV2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6962
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
safezonev2.mq5 (7.55 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

CoreWinTT

One more variation on the channels theme. The indicator draws channels inside of each the security zone is represented.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 23.12.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The SafeZoneV2 indicator.

Fig.1 The SafeZoneV2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1230

Schnick [Support Vector Machine Learning Tool Tester - DEMO] Schnick [Support Vector Machine Learning Tool Tester - DEMO]

This script attempts to demonstrate the power of using support vector machines in solving classification style problems. This version of the code has been written specifically to be used in conjunction with the demo version of the Support Vector Machine Learning Tool available for free from the MQL5 Market.

Schnick - Support Vector Machine Learning Tool Tester Schnick - Support Vector Machine Learning Tool Tester

This script attempts to demonstrate the power of using support vector machines in solving classification style problems.

PerceptronOscill PerceptronOscill

The oscillator drawn on the basis of the simplified algorithm of the perceptron

Exp_LinearRegSlopeV2 Exp_LinearRegSlopeV2

Trading system using the ColorLinearRegSlope_V2 indicator.