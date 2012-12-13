Join our fan page
Exp_TrendValue - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 5048
Trading system drawn on the basis of the signals of the TrendValue indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a colored diamond of a corresponding color appears.
Place TrendValue.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1223
