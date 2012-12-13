CodeBaseSections
Exp_TrendValue - expert for MetaTrader 5

Trading system drawn on the basis of the signals of the TrendValue indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a colored diamond of a corresponding color appears.

Place TrendValue.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4: 

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1223

