Exp_MACD_Xtr - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5803
(23)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
macd_xtr.mq5 (13.56 KB) view
exp_macd_xtr.mq5 (6.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP
Trading system using the MACD_Xtr. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a red or a green color bar appears. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or by bar color changing. 

Place MACD_Xtr.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4: 

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1225

