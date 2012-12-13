The real author:

From the usual MACD type the _MACD_Xtr indicator differ in adaptive overbought/oversold zones (red and green lines), and also bars color in histogram in the corresponding colors when entering MACD in these zones.

Usually to adapt the indicator as a regulator, the indicator itself is used. If, for example, the scope of MACD is increased, correspondingly overbought/oversold zones' level is increased. The trouble of such approach is a phase delay. I.e. at first the indicator will display this overbought or oversold zones and only then with the delay on smoothing it will move the zones on a new level. As a result the extremum will be displayed at the very beginning of the movement, the meaning of such adaptation is only for the subsequent extremums. And if these are V-/\-shaped formations, why not W-M? And it is undesirable to lose profit from the first extremum.



What is the solution? For lack of time machine reasonable to use volatility source with a shorter period than the adaptive indicator itself. In this case, you can "pre-empt" the movement of the indicator, shifting levels of PC / PP before it begins its movement to them. But here is the complexity due to meeting two contradicting conditions for the control signal. On the one hand it can not be smooth, so as not to make the phase delay when volatility increases, and on the other hand it is necessary to hold and filter the reached level of the same volatility from the noise.



To solve this problem use a filtering with separated smoothing for front and damping which principle is described here. In this case you need only the damping filtering, and filtering of the control signal front is not necessary at all. (It is better to increase the volatility of the period itself.)))

Indicator input parameters:



input int FastMA= 12 ; input int SlowMA= 26 ; input AlgMode Source=ATR; input uint SourcePeriod= 22 ; input uint FrontPeriod= 1 ; input uint BackPeriod= 444 ; input double xVolatility= 0.5 ; input uint Sens= 0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType= VOLUME_TICK ; input int Shift= 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 04.02.2010.

Fig.1 The MACD_Xtr indicator.