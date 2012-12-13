CodeBaseSections
Volatility_FBA_NR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6510
(24)
The real author:

Svinozavr

The indicator to search extremums of volatility.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase in mql4.com on 04.02.2010.   

Fig.1 Volatility_FBA_NR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1218

