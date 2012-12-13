Watch how to download trading robots for free
Volatility_FBA_NR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Svinozavr
The indicator to search extremums of volatility.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase in mql4.com on 04.02.2010.
Fig.1 Volatility_FBA_NR
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1218
