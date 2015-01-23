The indicator draws bull and bear lines of a trend on the basis of iFractals indicator's data from the nearest extremum to the last fractal broken down.

When this fractal is broken down, the line becomes permanent till a new extremum appears.

Input Parameters:

inpClrBull=clrGreen; Color of the trend's bull line;

inpClrBear=clrRed; Color of the trend's bear line.

This indicator can be interpreted as follows:

"Pass-Through Cross" line crossing. Candle closing above both lines: "Bull Trend". Candle closing above both lines: "Bear Trend". Candle closing between the lines, "Pass-Through Cross" on the left side: "Flat". Candle closing between the lines, "Pass-Through Cross" on the left side: "Triangle of Uncertainty".











