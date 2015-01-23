Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FractalsTrendLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14828
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws bull and bear lines of a trend on the basis of iFractals indicator's data from the nearest extremum to the last fractal broken down.
When this fractal is broken down, the line becomes permanent till a new extremum appears.
Input Parameters:
- inpClrBull=clrGreen; Color of the trend's bull line;
- inpClrBear=clrRed; Color of the trend's bear line.
This indicator can be interpreted as follows:
- "Pass-Through Cross" line crossing.
- Candle closing above both lines: "Bull Trend".
- Candle closing above both lines: "Bear Trend".
- Candle closing between the lines, "Pass-Through Cross" on the left side: "Flat".
- Candle closing between the lines, "Pass-Through Cross" on the left side: "Triangle of Uncertainty".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12189
Flight smiles
Flight smiles.Show Bid
The indicator displays the current Bid price magnified on the chart.
Execution of Flat
The indicator displays expected time of position opening and closing.Mass_Index_HTF
The Mass_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.