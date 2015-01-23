CodeBaseSections
FractalsTrendLines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Evgeniy Ledovskih
The indicator draws bull and bear lines of a trend on the basis of iFractals indicator's data from the nearest extremum to the last fractal broken down.

When this fractal is broken down, the line becomes permanent till a new extremum appears.

Input Parameters:

  • inpClrBull=clrGreen; Color of the trend's bull line;
  • inpClrBear=clrRed; Color of the trend's bear line.

This indicator can be interpreted as follows:

  1. "Pass-Through Cross" line crossing.
  2. Candle closing above both lines: "Bull Trend".
  3. Candle closing above both lines: "Bear Trend".
  4. Candle closing between the lines, "Pass-Through Cross" on the left side: "Flat".
  5. Candle closing between the lines, "Pass-Through Cross" on the left side: "Triangle of Uncertainty".

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12189

Flight smiles.

The indicator displays the current Bid price magnified on the chart.

The indicator displays expected time of position opening and closing.

The Mass_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.