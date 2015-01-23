Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Show Bid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6274
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays the current Bid price magnified on the chart. It also provides color and price selection options.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11685
XVolume_HTF
The XVolume indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.XVolume
Volume indicator.
Flight smiles
Flight smiles.FractalsTrendLines
The indicator draws bull and bear lines of a trend on the basis of iFractals indicator's data from the nearest extremum to the last fractal broken down.