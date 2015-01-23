CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Show Bid - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Viktor Mossekhin
Views:
6274
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
ShowBid.mq5 (3.29 KB) view
The indicator displays the current Bid price magnified on the chart. It also provides color and price selection options.

The indicator displays Bid current price magnified on the chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11685

