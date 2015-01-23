Watch how to download trading robots for free
Flight smiles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7615
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
This is an indicator of "prettification" category. Multicolored smileys are flying over a chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11733
