Mass_Index_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5995
Published:
Updated:
The Mass_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Mass_Index.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. Mass_Index_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2429
