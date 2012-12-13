Join our fan page
Exp_MA_Rounding_Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5
The breakthrough trading system using the MA_Rounding_Channel indicator is realized in this Expert Advisor. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is breakthrough on price of the upper or lower boundary of the indicator channel.
Place MA_Rounding_Channel.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at UDSCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1216
