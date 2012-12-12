CodeBaseSections
Exp_ZPF - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4560
(20)
exp_zpf.mq5 (7.7 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
zpf.mq5 (8.5 KB) view
Trading system using the Zero Point Force zero point indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud color of the indicator changes.

Place ZPF.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1215

