VFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The real author:

sanyooooook

The VFractals indicator marks the fractal level formed on the bar with the volume larger than the average volume of the last 3 bars to the fractal.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase in mql4.com on 10.06.2010.  

Fig.1 The VFractals indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1172

