NonLagMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 11982
The indicator has two filters. They are static (in points) and dynamic (expressed as a decimal). They allow cutting the price noise giving a stepped shape to the Moving Average. Moreover, there is the possibility to highlight the trend direction by color.
Also a built-in algorithm of drawing the indicator for the high timeframes is used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1169
