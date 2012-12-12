CodeBaseSections
NonLagMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Igor Durkin
nonlagma_v1.mq5 (8.54 KB) view
Weighted Moving Average with a minimal lag using a damping cosine wave as the line of weight coefficients.

The indicator has two filters. They are static (in points) and dynamic (expressed as a decimal). They allow cutting the price noise giving a stepped shape to the Moving Average. Moreover, there is the possibility to highlight the trend direction by color.

Also a built-in algorithm of drawing the indicator for the high timeframes is used.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1169

