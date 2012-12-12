CodeBaseSections
Exp_2pbIdealXOSMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3773
(18)
exp_2pbidealxosma.mq5 (7.84 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
2pbidealxosma.mq5 (9.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Exp_2pbIdealXOSMA Expert Advisor is drawn on the basis of 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the histogram changes the direction.

Place 2pbIdealXOSMA.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1167

