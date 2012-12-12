Join our fan page
Exp_2MoHLC - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_2MoHLC based on the signals taken from the 2MoHLC indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the zero level breakthroughs or the cloud color changes or the cloud price breakthroughs (depending on Mode input parameter value of the Expert Advisor).
Place 2MoHLC_.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1159
