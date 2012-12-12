CodeBaseSections
Exp_2MoHLC - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3956
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
exp_2mohlc.mq5 (7.33 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
2mohlc_.mq5 (7.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Exp_2MoHLC based on the signals taken from the 2MoHLC indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the zero level breakthroughs or the cloud color changes or the cloud price breakthroughs (depending on Mode input parameter value of the Expert Advisor).

Place 2MoHLC_.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1159

