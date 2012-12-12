Join our fan page
ALMA(Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
21574
The real author:
Arnaud Legoux & Dimitris Kouzis-Loukas
This Moving Average uses curve of the Normal (Gauss) distribution which can be placed by Offset parameter from 0 to 1. This parameter allows regulating the smoothness and high sensitivity of the Moving Average. Sigma is another parameter that is responsible for the shape of the curve coefficients. A more detailed description of the ALMA can be found at the author's website.
There is the possibility to highlight the trend direction in the indicator by color.Also a built-in algorithm of drawing the indicator for the high timeframes is used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1175
