The Exp_2pbIdealMA indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Averages. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is crossing of a fast 2pbIdeal1MA Moving Average with a slow 2pbIdeal3MA Moving Average

The 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator represents the MACD histogram based on the 2pbIdeal1MA and 2pbIdeal3MA indicators.

The Exp_2MoHLC based on the signals taken from the 2MoHLC_ indicator

Weighted Moving Average with a minimal lag using a damping cosine wave as the line of weight coefficients