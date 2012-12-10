CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_CoeffofLine_true - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4518
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorcoeffofline_true.mq5 (6.41 KB) view
exp_coeffofline_true.mq5 (5.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_CoeffofLine_true Expert Advisor is based on the CoeffofLine_true indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, if the histogram breakthroughs its zero level.

Place CoeffofLine_true.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1151

Exp_CenterOfGravity Exp_CenterOfGravity

The Exp_CenterOfGravity Expert Advisor is based on the CenterOfGravity indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of indicator and its signal line.

Averager on BUY and SELL simultaneously Averager on BUY and SELL simultaneously

The Expert Advisor operates on the principle of the Moving Average. Simultaneously in both directions. Volume for BUY and SELL is calculated separately. Divide the volume received in accordance with the given "save percentage". It responds to the setting: "change the price"

Balance of Power Balance of Power

The Balance of Power (BOP) indicator was described by Igor Livshin and measures the strength of the bulls vs bears by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level.

Exp_ColorBBCandles Exp_ColorBBCandles

The Exp_ColorBBCandles Expert Advisor based on the ColorBBCandles indicator.