Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_CoeffofLine_true - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4518
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_CoeffofLine_true Expert Advisor is based on the CoeffofLine_true indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, if the histogram breakthroughs its zero level.
Place CoeffofLine_true.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1151
The Exp_CenterOfGravity Expert Advisor is based on the CenterOfGravity indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of indicator and its signal line.Averager on BUY and SELL simultaneously
The Expert Advisor operates on the principle of the Moving Average. Simultaneously in both directions. Volume for BUY and SELL is calculated separately. Divide the volume received in accordance with the given "save percentage". It responds to the setting: "change the price"
The Balance of Power (BOP) indicator was described by Igor Livshin and measures the strength of the bulls vs bears by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level.Exp_ColorBBCandles
The Exp_ColorBBCandles Expert Advisor based on the ColorBBCandles indicator.