The Exp_CoeffofLine_true Expert Advisor is based on the CoeffofLine_true indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, if the histogram breakthroughs its zero level.



Place CoeffofLine_true.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results