Averager on BUY and SELL simultaneously - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 9993
The Expert Advisor operates on the principle of the Moving Average. Simultaneously in both directions. It calculates volume for BUY and SELL separately.
It divides the volume received in accordance with the given "save percentage".
Then it sends one order.
This program does not use any indicators.
The Expert Advisor is represented on Automated Trading Championship 2012 https://championship.mql5.com/2012/en/users/IvanBG
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1156
