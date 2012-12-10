CodeBaseSections
Averager on BUY and SELL simultaneously - expert for MetaTrader 5

Ivan Ivanov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The Expert Advisor operates on the principle of the Moving Average. Simultaneously in both directions. It calculates volume for BUY and SELL separately.
It divides the volume received in accordance with the given "save percentage".

Then it sends one order.

This program does not use any indicators.

The Expert Advisor is represented on Automated Trading Championship 2012 https://championship.mql5.com/2012/en/users/IvanBG

The result on September_2012.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1156

