The Exp_CenterOfGravity EA is based on the CenterOfGravity indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of indicator and its signal line.

Place CenterOfGravity.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results