Trading Signals Module Based on Delta ZigZag Indicator - library for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Shpilev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
9209
(36)
\MQL5\Include\Expert\MySignals\
SignalDeltaZZ.mqh (7.79 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
DeltaZigZag.mq5 (10.69 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
TEST_SignalDeltaZZ.mq5 (7.56 KB) view
Trading signals module based on Delta ZigZag indicator for MQL5 Wizard.

Buy Signals:

When the price breaks indicator's horizontal level from the bottom up, it is assumed that a descending trend has been replaced by an ascending one, and the module displays buy signal.

Sell Signals:

When the price breaks indicator's horizontal level from top downward, it is assumed that an ascending trend has been replaced by a descending one, and the module displays sell signal.

Module input parameters:

In addition to indicator parameters, you can set an absolute value of a generated forecast (trend).

Fig. 1 Example of the trading signals based on Delta ZigZag indicator

Tips:

  • The module is best applied for determining a trend on high timeframes for filtering trading signals in smaller periods.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11709

