Trading signals module based on Delta ZigZag indicator for MQL5 Wizard.

Buy Signals:

When the price breaks indicator's horizontal level from the bottom up, it is assumed that a descending trend has been replaced by an ascending one, and the module displays buy signal.

Sell Signals:

When the price breaks indicator's horizontal level from top downward, it is assumed that an ascending trend has been replaced by a descending one, and the module displays sell signal.

Module input parameters:

In addition to indicator parameters, you can set an absolute value of a generated forecast (trend).

Fig. 1 Example of the trading signals based on Delta ZigZag indicator

Tips: