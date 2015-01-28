Join our fan page
Trading Signals Module Based on Delta ZigZag Indicator - library for MetaTrader 5
Trading signals module based on Delta ZigZag indicator for MQL5 Wizard.
Buy Signals:
When the price breaks indicator's horizontal level from the bottom up, it is assumed that a descending trend has been replaced by an ascending one, and the module displays buy signal.
Sell Signals:
When the price breaks indicator's horizontal level from top downward, it is assumed that an ascending trend has been replaced by a descending one, and the module displays sell signal.
Module input parameters:
In addition to indicator parameters, you can set an absolute value of a generated forecast (trend).
Fig. 1 Example of the trading signals based on Delta ZigZag indicator
Tips:
- The module is best applied for determining a trend on high timeframes for filtering trading signals in smaller periods.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11709
