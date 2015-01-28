CodeBaseSections
Trailing Stop Module Based on Delta ZigZag - library for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Include\Expert\Trailing\
TrailingDeltaZZ.mqh (8.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
deltazigzag.mq5 (10.69 KB) view
The module for tracking open positions based on "Delta ZigZag" indicator for MQL5 Wizard.

The tracking module moves Stop Loss of the opened position to new horizontal levels calculated by the indicator.

Examples of Delta ZigZag work

Fig. 1 Example of Delta ZigZag indicator work

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11624

