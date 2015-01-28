Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trailing Stop Module Based on Delta ZigZag - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8644
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The module for tracking open positions based on "Delta ZigZag" indicator for MQL5 Wizard.
The tracking module moves Stop Loss of the opened position to new horizontal levels calculated by the indicator.
Fig. 1 Example of Delta ZigZag indicator work
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11624
SMTP Mail Library
Library for sending mail messages.Mass_Index_HTF
The Mass_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Trading Signals Module Based on Delta ZigZag Indicator
Trading signals module based on Delta ZigZag indicator.YZ_Summer_Time
Checking a date for belonging to winter or summer time. The code was developed for news debugging.