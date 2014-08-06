CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BlauTVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10612
Rating:
(45)
Published:
Updated:
blautvi.mq5 (7.86 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Tick Volume Indicator from the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The BlauTVI indicator

Figure 1. The BlauTVI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11437

Rj_RMA Rj_RMA

Moving average of ranges. The calculation is based on the price high and low for a period.

GFilter GFilter

A Moving Average that includes price series processing by Gaussian filter.

Rate_AOModPips Rate_AOModPips

This indicator measures the rate of change of AwesomeModPips indicator.

PipsToAverage PipsToAverage

This indicator measures the (smoothed) distance in pips between the close and an exponential moving average.