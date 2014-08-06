CodeBaseSections
GFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
8354
(45)
gfilter.mq5 (12.51 KB) view
Real author:

zzuegg

A Moving Average that includes price series processing by Gaussian filter. The MA direction is marked with an appropriate color. The color of the dots depends on the direction of the moving average velocity.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.01.2012.

Figure 1. The GFilter indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11435

