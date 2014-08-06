Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
GFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8354
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
zzuegg
A Moving Average that includes price series processing by Gaussian filter. The MA direction is marked with an appropriate color. The color of the dots depends on the direction of the moving average velocity.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.01.2012.
Figure 1. The GFilter indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11435
SimpleBars_Signal
The SimpleBars_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the SimpleBars indicator with a fixed timeframe.KaufWMAcross_HTF
The KaufWMAcross indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.