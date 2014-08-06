Join our fan page
Rj_RMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Rjabkov Alexander
Moving average of ranges. The calculation is based on the price high and low for a period.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 16.01.2012.
Figure 1. The Rj_RMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11436
