Rj_RMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7200
(44)
Rj_RMA.mq5 (11.96 KB) view
Real author:

Rjabkov Alexander

Moving average of ranges. The calculation is based on the price high and low for a period.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 16.01.2012.

Figure 1. The Rj_RMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11436

