The SimpleBars_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the SimpleBars indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator displays the color of the bars of the source SimpleBars indicator. Color marks on the line appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires SimpleBars.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The SimpleBars_Signal indicator