CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RegressionPolynomial - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7530
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
RegressionPolynomial.mq5 (12.55 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

RegressionPolynomial is a trend indicator calculating values of polynomial regression on each bar.

Optimized methods of calculation are used for the first and the second degrees, QRMA, described here, is of special interest. Well known formula 3 * LWMA - 2 * SMA is used for the first degree. The code also has a function calculating QWMA of more sensitive moving than LWMA.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on April 27, 2012.

Fig.1. RegressionPolynomial Indicator

Fig.1. RegressionPolynomial Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11388

BnB_HTF BnB_HTF

The BnB indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BoDi_HTF BoDi_HTF

The BoDi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XVolume XVolume

Volume indicator.

XVolume_HTF XVolume_HTF

The XVolume indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.