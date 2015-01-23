CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XVolume_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4961
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
XVolume.mq5 (7.55 KB) view
XVolume_HTF.mq5 (9.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The XVolume indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled XVolume.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. XVolume_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. XVolume_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11398

XVolume XVolume

Volume indicator.

RegressionPolynomial RegressionPolynomial

RegressionPolynomial is a trend indicator calculating values of polynomial regression on each bar.

Show Bid Show Bid

The indicator displays the current Bid price magnified on the chart.

Flight smiles Flight smiles

Flight smiles.