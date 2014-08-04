Join our fan page
BnB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Zhaslan
The indicator shows the power of bulls and bears.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 21.05.2012.
Fig.1. Bulls and bears indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11379
