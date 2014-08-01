Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Mercado Aberto - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6634
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple indicator that shows when market is open.
Maximum Percentage of Equity Risk
This code allows you to set a maximum percentage of equity risk.FxTrend 25EMA
FxTrend 25EMA is based on the difference of the EMA 25 value during two different moments.
CoensioTrader1V06
A multi-currency trading system, based on Bollinger Bands and trend catching technique. Capable of trading up to 6 currencies simultaneously. System has build in optimization parameter sharing.BnB
The indicator shows the power of bulls and bears.