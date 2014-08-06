Watch how to download trading robots for free
SimpleBars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
The indicator colors candlesticks based on the highs and lows of previous bars.
The original indicator was written in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 25.04.2012.
Fig.1. Indicator SimpleBars
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11390
