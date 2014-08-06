CodeBaseSections
SimpleBars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
SimpleBars.mq5
Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

The indicator colors candlesticks based on the highs and lows of previous bars.

The original indicator was written in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 25.04.2012.

Fig.1. Indicator SimpleBars

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11390

