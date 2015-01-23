CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StohasticWithFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6186
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Powered byStep

Stochastic Oscillator which is able to identify flat conditions of the market. In case of flat the indicator line and the signal line are tightening and reside at values of 45 and 55. Tightened Bollinger is the criterion of such state. Critical value of Bollinger tightening is captured by half of its band width and defined by the indicator input parameter:

input uint flat=100; // flat size in points

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on March 24, 2014.

Fig.1. StohasticWithFlat Indicator

Fig.1. StohasticWithFlat Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11261

TSI_DeMarker_HTF TSI_DeMarker_HTF

The TSI_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TSI_DeMarker TSI_DeMarker

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the DeMarker technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

ForexOFFTrend ForexOFFTrend

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.

WmiVol WmiVol

Optimal trading time indicator.