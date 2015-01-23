CodeBaseSections
TSI_DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3762
(21)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tsi_demarker.mq5 (9.03 KB) view
tsi_demarker_htf.mq5 (11.26 KB) view
The TSI_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TSI_DeMarker.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. TSI_DeMarker_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11255

TSI_DeMarker TSI_DeMarker

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the DeMarker technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

Tail_Bar Tail_Bar

The indicator of difference between high and low tails of a candle.

StohasticWithFlat StohasticWithFlat

Stochastic Oscillator which is able to identify flat conditions of the market.

ForexOFFTrend ForexOFFTrend

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.