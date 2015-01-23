Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TSI_DeMarker_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3762
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The TSI_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TSI_DeMarker.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. TSI_DeMarker_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11255
TSI_DeMarker
A TSI oscillator based on the values of the DeMarker technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.Tail_Bar
The indicator of difference between high and low tails of a candle.
StohasticWithFlat
Stochastic Oscillator which is able to identify flat conditions of the market.ForexOFFTrend
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.